Mayor Abby slams 'Gil Tulog' ad campaign

An advertising campaign changing the street signs of Gil Puyat Avenue to “Gil Tulog Avenue” was slammed by Makati City Mayor Abby Binay on Thursday, 25 July.

Netizens also expressed their ire after they saw it.

Mayor Abby said that it is unfortunate that the request for a permit for the so-called advertising campaign to change the street signs of Gil Puyat Avenue did not reach her office.

“Kung dumaan sa akin yan, rejected yan agad (If that had reached my office, that will immediately be rejected)," Binay said in a statement.

The lady mayor said she has already reprimanded the city officials for the glaring oversight.

"The city officials who issued the permit should have exercised prudence. They should have been more thorough and thought of the chaos and confusion this may have caused motorists and commuters. They should have also respected the family and memory of our former Senate President Gil Puyat. I have already reprimanded these officials for this glaring oversight," Mayor Abby said.

With this, Mayor Abby also apologized to the public and the family of the late senate president. She ordered for the signage to be taken down immediately.