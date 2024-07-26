Maynilad holds hydration drive as part of Super Typhoon Carina relief operations

West Zone concessionaire Maynilad Water Services Inc. (Maynilad) has joined nationwide efforts to bring immediate relief to the victims of Super Typhoon Carina by distributing bottled water and deploying mobile water tankers to the hardest-hit areas in Metro Manila.

An initial 26,000 pieces of bottled water and 600 pieces of 6-liter water jugs were brought to relief centers in Quezon City, Manila, Navotas, Malabon, and Valenzuela.

Maynilad, likewise, provided 5-gallon water jugs to the local government of Muntinlupa to support local relief efforts. In addition, two 10-cu.m. water tankers are currently being deployed to the Baseco Evacuation Center in Manila and the Muntinlupa Evacuation Center to address the urgent requirement for potable water and ensure its sustainable supply for the evacuees.

Maynilad also took proactive steps to ensure delivery of water to hospitals so that these medical facilities can sustain operations despite severe flooding.

Shown in the photo are Maynilad’s Head for Corporate Affairs and Communication Marie Antonette H. De Ocampo and Government and Community Partnerships Head Emil Carlo Comsti (second and fourth from left, respectively) handing over the bottled water donations for Navotas City to Mayor John Rey Tiangco (third from left).