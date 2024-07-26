Marikina postpones class opening

The local government of Marikina City has postponed the opening of classes until 5 August 2024 due to widespread flooding and damage caused by recent heavy rains.

Mayor Marcelino “Marcy” Teodoro said that the city was originally scheduled to start classes on 29 July.

The mayor said the delay will give schools time to recover from the flooding and allow families to recover from the disaster.

Teodoro said the decision to postpone the opening of classes follows careful consideration and consultation with key stakeholders, including the School Division Office Marikina and affected families.

“Our paramount concern is the safety and well-being of our community — our students, teachers, and parents — who have been directly affected by this calamity. Many of our public schools serve as evacuation centers for thousands of families seeking shelter, while debris clearing and restoration work are underway,” he added.

The mayor also said that the additional time will allow school heads to adequately prepare, ensuring a smooth and safe transition for students. It also provides individual households the opportunity to fully recover and resume their normal lives.

“I understand the challenges posed by this situation, and I deeply appreciate your patience and cooperation during these trying times. Together, we will rebuild and restore our community, demonstrating the resilience and unity that define Marikina,” Teodoro said.