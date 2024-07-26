Marcos orders airlifting of Rizal aid

President Ferdinand Marcos Jr. told the Office of Civil Defense (OCD) to send government aid by air as soon as possible to about 3,000 families who were still stranded in Rizal province due to super typhoon “Carina” and the stronger southwest monsoon.

The Chief Executive said this during a situation briefing on Friday as the roads to Barangay Sta. Ines in Tanay, Rizal are still inaccessible.

Governor Nina Ynares, who was in the briefing, said that the super typhoon did a lot of damage to three of the province’s 14 towns. In the state this past week, eight people were hurt, one person went missing, and two people died.

Rizal’s provincial government has already requested assistance before. But when they learned that there was a place for a helicopter to land, Marcos told the OCD to work with the Department of National Defense to send planes there instead.

“No need to airdrop, landing is possible. Alright, let’s study that. Hopefully, we can get something done today. Coordinate with DND. For OCD, please study it. Hopefully, something can be sent today,” Marcos said.

“Just assign maybe two helicopters, and that should be enough. Even if they need to make multiple trips,” Marcos added.

President Marcos has told the authorities in charge to help all the LGUs that were hit the hardest by super typhoon “Carina.”

As ordered by the President, the Department of Trade and Industry has put a freeze on the prices of many goods and commodities in the National Capital Region (NCR), Central Luzon (Region III), and Calabarzon (Region IV-A).

Also, the Department of Budget and Management put out an order to speed up the process of allocating the right amount of money to send aid packages to the affected local governments.