Marcos calls for nat'l flood control plan

President Ferdinand Marcos Jr. said on Friday that a national flood control plan should be implemented following the severe flooding caused by Super Typhoon Carina and the Southwest Monsoon.

In a situation briefing in Mauban, Quezon regarding the effects of Carina and the Habagat, Marcos wants to enhance the effectiveness of the country's flood control measures in response to evolving weather patterns that pose a threat tocommunities.

Marcos also pointed out that regions previously free from flooding are now experiencing inundation due to weather disturbances.

“(Quezon) Governor Angelina Tan mentioned that there are areas in the region that used to be flood-free. The same is true for us. Areas that were once not prone to flooding are now experiencing it. We know where the water used to go and where it used to flood, but that has all changed,” Marcos said during the briefing.

“Why has this changed? Where is the water coming from? Where is it flowing? What can we do to block it? At least to impound it. Whatever the plan may be. That’s why I’m going around because flood control… Water doesn’t recognize boundaries, so flood control has to be a comprehensive plan. It can’t just address one region; it will cross three, four, or five regions,” Marcos added.

However, he mentioned that that the existing flood control system in Metro Manila is effective amid the combined impact of Typhoon Carina, the southwest monsoon, and high tide.

Hence, Marcos told the local government units to reconsider their flood prevention projects by focusing on water flow management rather than just addressing recent flooding.

"Continuously adding to the dike by one meter will not solve the problem. We need to understand the flow of the water and find ways to manage it so that it doesn’t flood productive areas, households, and residential communities, and damage roads and infrastructure," Marcos said.

Marcos compared the flooding in Quezon to that in Metro Manila, noting that floods are impacting areas that previously experienced no such issues.

"We can't just focus on one town here and another there. That’s why we’re trying to assess other significant changes because all our flood control projects have been reactive to past flooding, but the situation has changed now," Marcos said.

Be more prepared for floods, climate change

In the same situation briefing, Marcos said the public and the local government units should be more prepared on future floods in light of the impending La Niña phenomenon and climate change.

He, likewise, told the government agencies to step up its efforts in promoting climate change awareness.

“That’s climate change. That’s why we keep talking about it. People have to be conscious about it, especially us who are trying to find ways to mitigate the problem,” Marcos said.

"Let’s prepare for the next flood. This is the first typhoon of La Niña. It’s going to be long. So, we have to prepare for that. Let’s think about preparing for it," Marcos added.

The Chief Executive also said everyone should learn how to handle the weather disturbances, which he also described as "the new normal."

Marcos led the inspection of the Mauban Seawall and Mauban Port in Quezon Province to assess the typhoon's impacts. Officials reported that 986 families or 4,324 individuals were affected by the super typhoon in the province.

The President lauded both the local and national governments for quickly responding to the calamity.

“At the very least, we can say that the provision of relief, shelter and healthcare are ok. We’ve been able to provide that,” he said.

He also commended the national and local governments for their success in reaching remote areas to provide aid totyphoon victims.

Typhoon Carina alone affected at least 986 families, or 4,324 individuals, with 968 families temporarily taking refuge with relatives or friends.

Additionally, the typhoon rendered the seaports in Real, Infanta, Polilio, Patnanungan, Jomalig, and Burdeos in Quezon province inoperable.

The President also sought to evaluate the significant changes in flooding patterns, especially as a low-pressure area is already being monitored by the state weather bureau 1,035 kilometers east of Mindanao.