Manila beneficiaries receive lots

Hundreds of long-time Manila residents received land titles from the local government this week as part of its “Land for the Landless” program.

Mayor Honey Lacuna led the distribution of more than 300 lots to beneficiaries in several city districts.

Lacuna was joined by Vice Mayor Yul Servo, Secretary to the Mayor Marlon Lacson, Manila Urban Settlements Officer-in-Charge Atty. Danilo De Guzman and the Congressmen and Councilors from the city’s ruling party, the Asenso Manileño.

A total of 99 families from District 5 received their lot awards along with 18 from Sampaloc. The awarding was done at the Our Lady of Loreto Church in Sampaloc and the Anakbayan Covered Court.

Earlier, 184 families from Anthony YK Estate, from Lico Estate and Fajardo Estate received lot awards during a simple ceremony held at Barangay 152 in Tondo, Manila last 19 July.

Lacuna was joined by Congressmen Irwin Tieng (5th district) and Rolan “CRV” Valeriano (2nd district) and Tondo Councilors Dr. J Buenaventura, Roma Robles, Uno Lim and Macky Lacson along with his son Marc along with District 5 Councilors Charry Ortega and Boy Isip.

“We are happy to be part of fulfilling their dreams of owning their own land,” Lacuna said. “This is also our dream for them.”

The city government acquired the land through a special budget allocation. Lacuna said the program will continue as long as there are available lots.

Meanwhile, residents of Barangay 420 in Manila have appealed to the mayor to help them acquire land they have occupied since the 1950s. The property is owned by a Spanish clan and is reportedly being eyed by real estate developers.

“We beg the city to help us acquire the lot and have the residents pay for it in installments,” the residents said.