Malasakit Centers: Transforming Lives of Chronic Kidney Disease Patients in the Philippines

In the face of life-threatening health challenges, three Filipinos battling chronic kidney disease (CKD) have found hope through an innovative healthcare initiative. The Malasakit Centers, a brainchild of Senator Christopher "Bong" Go, have revolutionized access to medical assistance across the Philippines. These centers, now numbering 166 nationwide, serve as one-stop shops for Filipinos seeking financial aid for their medical needs. The stories of Ronald Estrera, John Pladero, and Sandro Derilo exemplify how this program is changing lives and offering renewed hope to those grappling with severe health conditions.

Ronald Estrera, a 30-year-old resident of Batangas City, embodies the lifesaving impact of the Malasakit Centers. Suffering from chronic kidney disease, Ronald's ordeal began in his teenage years when he first noticed swelling all over his body and debilitating weakness.

"Simula noong 2009, na-diagnose po ako, wala pa pong Malasakit Center noon. Hirap po ako sa pagpapa-laboratory ko po noon kasi talagang gastos po talaga ng pamilya ko po 'yun," Ronald recalled, describing the lack of comprehensive care and financial support during his early diagnosis.

It was not until the establishment of the Malasakit Center that he experienced a significant turnaround. "Malaking ginhawa na po 'yun sa akin. Nakakalibre po ako sa laboratory, sa gamot," he explained, highlighting how the center provided him with free access to essential medical tests and treatments, easing the financial burden on his family.

Ronald's gratitude is palpable when he speaks of Go: "Siguro po, kaya po tinawag na Mr. Malasakit si Senator Bong Go kasi may malasakit po talaga siya sa mga Pilipino."

Similar sentiments are echoed by John Pladero, a 24-year-old from Mandaluyong City, also grappling with chronic kidney disease. Diagnosed after experiencing extreme fatigue, loss of appetite, and high creatinine levels, John's life before the Malasakit Center was filled with despair and uncertainty.

"Nagpunta po ako ng NKTI, at sabi ng doktor po, agapan ng dialysis para hindi pa lumala at tumaas. 'Yun po, doon po ko nalaman na may sakit na pala ako na malala," John described his fear and confusion upon learning about his condition.

The Malasakit Center stepped in to alleviate his and his family's burden, providing not only medical but also emotional support. "Dahil po sa Malasakit, natutulungan kami, sobra-sobra po, maibsan ang gastos ng aming pamilya," he shared.

Sandro Derilo, 44, from Rodriguez, Rizal, faced a dire prognosis when back pain revealed the advanced stage of his kidney disease.

"Bago ako pumayag, pinag-isipan ko muna ng mahigit isang taon, kasi alam ko po na mahirap ang dialysis, magastos," Sandro reflected on his initial hesitation, weighed down by the potential financial and physical toll.

The Malasakit Center's intervention was crucial, providing him with the necessary assistance to commence and sustain his treatment. "Malaki po, sobrang malaki ang naitutulong sa amin ng Malasakit Center sa aming mga dialysis visit," Sandro gratefully acknowledged the center's significant role in his ongoing health management.

The narrative of Ronald, John, and Sandro is not unique but shared by many throughout the communities served by the 166 operational Malasakit Centers nationwide.

With Go as the principal author and sponsor of Republic Act No. 11463, or the Malasakit Centers Act of 2019, these centers have been institutionalized, ensuring continued support for millions. To date, the Department of Health reports that approximately ten million Filipinos have received aid from the program.

The Malasakit Centers, conceptualized as hubs of compassion and care, have undeniably improved the healthcare landscape in the country. By reducing the financial burden on patients and streamlining access to medical aid, these centers have restored hope and provided a new lease on life for many Filipinos.

Go's vision of a compassionate government finds its realization in the smiles of the recovered patients and the relieved sighs of their families. As these centers continue to evolve, they promise to uphold the dignity and improve the quality of life for every Filipino, reinforcing Go's role as "Mr. Malasakit" in the hearts of the people he serves.

"Patuloy kaming magseserbisyo sa inyo dahil bisyo ko ang magserbisyo at ako ay naniniwala na ang serbisyo sa tao ay serbisyo 'yan sa Panginoon, serbisyo 'yan kay Allah," underscored Go, known as Mr. Malasakit for his compassionate service to Filipinos in need.