Madison Beer releases ‘15 Minutes’

Madison Beer continues her summer reign with the launch of her new music video and single, “15 Minutes,” available now. Madison Beer teased “15 Minutes” at her recent performance at Jimmy Kimmel Live Outdoor Stage, as well as small snippet at the end of her latest video “Make You Mine.” Most notably, she has introduced snippets a handful of times on social media much to the delight of her fans, who feverishly viewed the previews in excess of three million times. Now, the thrilling new record is available to stream and watch.

“15 Minutes” features Madison Beer as she weaves a romantically thrilling tale that incites feelings of jubilee and intense curiosity – simultaneously. The cinematic video feature, directed by Madison Beer and Aerin Moreno, continues the storytelling theme found in Madison Beer’s recent video work, as the video finds Beer at the climax of a highly suspenseful escape room scene.

“15 minutes ago I was laying in bed / Then I had a crazy thought in my head / So I took the keys and got in the car / Don’t know how I got here but baby here we are,” she sings, meshing the lyrics with the unpredictable atmosphere of her new video. Viewers will need to buckle in.

“15 Minutes” follows Madison Beer’s immensely successful last single, “Make You Mine,” which ascended to the #1 slot on the Billboard Dance Airplay charts in May, marking her first-career chart-topper as a solo artist. Its video, a feature inspired by the cult classic film Jennifer’s Body, earned Beer critical acclaim from outlets like Uproxx and Billboard, which raved of Beer’s dedication to creativity and intentional nostalgia.