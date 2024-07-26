Light shines brighter at 110

This religious organization has significantly influenced the lives of millions around the world. Its presence in different countries, teachings, religious services and community outreach initiatives has impacted individuals and communities.

The Iglesia ni Cristo, or INC, one of the key influencers then and now regarding faith, has a strong presence in the Philippines and various countries and has had a lasting impact on its members and the communities it serves. Its teachings, social programs and outreach efforts have contributed to its significant influence and widespread recognition.

On its 110th anniversary today (27 July), we appreciate the INC's far-reaching influence on religious and social aspects of society, which is worthy of accolades.

Known for its dedication to humanitarian efforts and charitable initiatives, the INC has extended support and aid during calamity and led various socio-civic endeavors to uplift communities.

An example is the simultaneous blood donation activity and medical and dental mission in the Island of Alabat in Quezon Province on 6 July. The Church's unwavering commitment to serving communities has been a cornerstone of its faith, inspiring hope and bringing about positive change in numerous areas.

Through active participation in social welfare and nation-building initiatives, the INC has helped cultivate a deep connection and unity among people, making each feel valued as part of a larger, compassionate society.

The INC ensures the well-being of its followers by advocating for their spiritual development and offering support in their spiritual journeys. Recent activities have shown that the INC has continued to attract new members to the religious group, providing a sense of belonging and spiritual growth.

305 inductees

According to the INC website, 305 new officers were inducted in Davao de Oro during a special gathering on 30 June this year at the Local Congregation of Nabunturan, Ecclesiastical District of Davao de Oro.

On 02 July, six local congregations under the Ecclesiastical District of Pampanga West conducted an evangelical mission to proclaim the gospel of salvation. The congregations were from Apalit-Floriada Blanca, Anon, Calantas, Palmayo, San Nicolas-Florida Blanca, and Santa Monica FB. The San Jose Extension, Carmencita Group Worship Service, and Pabanlag GWS joined them.

The same website featured houses of worship recently built or renovated.

The INC also takes care of its churches. After months-long renovation, the 110-seater house of worship in Lake Mainit Circumferential Road in Jabongam Agusan del Norte was rededicated to God through a particular worship service on 12 July.

Earlier, the house of worship of the Local Congregation of Cabugai, Ecclesiastical District of Ilocos Sur, completed a significant renovation.

The newly built house of worship of the Local Congregation of Bongabong, Mindoro Oriental, was dedicated during a special worship service on 05 July.

Symbol of hope

Abroad, the Ecclesiastical District of Queensland, Australia, held its first baptism on 12 July. Brother Orlando Macayan, district supervising minister, officiated the historic gathering.

In Hong Kong, INC officers witnessed the oath-taking of 105 additional officers who completed their training in the Local Congregation of Kowloon on 30 June.

On 16 June, a district-wide evangelical mission was conducted in different venues in Thailand. The local congregations of Bangkapi, Bangkhae, Bangkok, Bangna, Bangyai, Pattaya, Phuket, and Rangsit, as well as the group service services of Chonburi, Pakchong, and Nakhon Si Thammarat, were hosts.

Indeed, the INC's influence stretches beyond its religious customs. Over the centuries, the Church has been pivotal in fostering love, peace, and compassion within society. Its steadfast commitment to upholding these principles has not only forged deep connections with its members. Still, it has also brought about significant positive change within the larger communities it interacts with.

Today, the INC is a steadfast symbol of hope and unity, inspiring countless individuals to embody these principles and effect positive change in their communities. They display unity and a shared purpose, inspiring others to follow their lead.

The Church's enduring strength and resilience testify to its profound impact. Over 110 years, the INC has gracefully steered through many challenges, emerging unwavering in its dedication to its core principles.

The INC's remarkable resilience has not only bolstered the Church from within but has also served as an inspiration, instilling unwavering faith and deep dedication in its members towards their communities, inspiring hope and resilience in the face of adversity.