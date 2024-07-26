Lanson Place expands footprint

Following the relaunch of its flagship in Hong Kong and new opening in Manila, Lanson Place Hospitality Management Limited (Lanson Place) has grown its portfolio to nine properties with two recent additions.

Following the relaunch of its Hong Kong flagship and opening in Manila, the group has increased its portfolio to nine properties after recent market entries in China’s Greater Bay Area and Melbourne.

Lanson Place Parliament Gardens is an architectural conservation project located opposite the picturesque Parliament Gardens. It is housed within the historic walls of the former Salvation Army printing press, located on the edge of the city in Albert Street, East Melbourne. The upscale boutique property features 137 tastefully appointed rooms, studio apartments and one- and two-bedroom apartments. Two exquisite penthouses have panoramic views over Melbourne. Amenities include a wellness center with a 20-meter swimming pool, a 24-hour fitness center and a ground-floor restaurant and bar.

Lanson Place also made its market entry into the dynamic Chinese city of Shenzhen and the long-term apartment rental market. Yi Ju Apartments is a distinctive project situated in the heart of the Xili district and aims to provide a welcoming and comfortable living experience through its attention to the smallest detail. With a total of 1,610 units offering a range of residential options from studios to four-bedroom apartments, Yi Ju caters to the diverse needs of a young and energetic audience, making this the ideal address in the Greater Bay Area amidst the urban energy of Shenzhen.