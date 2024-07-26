Index picks up pace, rises 55 pts.

The local bourse ended the trading week, rebounding by 55.74 points, or 0.84 percent, to close at 6,726.01 — a day after typhoon “Carina” left the country.

Almost all sectors were green, with Properties leading the gainers by 1.36 percent, followed by Industries, up by 0.94 percent, and Holding Firms by 0.75 percent.

The Mining and Oil index was lone in the red territory, losing 0.56 percent.

Regina Capital Development Corp. head of sales, Luis Limlingan, noted that US stocks closed mixed ahead of a reading of the Federal Reserve’s preferred inflation gauge.

Higher PCE tipped

“On a monthly basis, headline PCE is expected to have grown by 0.1 percent and by 2.5 percent from 12 months earlier, according to economists polled by Dow Jones,” he said in a Viber message.

The final Michigan sentiment survey will likewise be released on the same day.

Net value turnover was P4,368,748,371.43.

102 Advancers edged 80 Decliners, while 57 names remained unchanged.

The peso closed at P58.35 from a dollar.