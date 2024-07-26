Photos

Imus inaugurates new school buildings

LOOK: The local government of Imus inaugurated new school buildings on Friday for the upcoming school year. These include the Francisca Tirona Benitez Integrated School, a 4-storey building with 16 classrooms; the City of Imus Integrated School, consisting of two 4-storey buildings with 12 and 20 classrooms; and the Anastacio S. Advincula Integrated School, a 4-storey building with 20 classrooms. These new facilities will benefit Imus residents by providing more educational opportunities, accommodating the growing number of students, and enhancing the overall learning environment. | via John Louie Abrina