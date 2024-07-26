House orders swift Navotas floodgate repairs funding

The leadership of the House of Representatives has ordered the prompt release of the funding for the repair of the damaged floodgate in Navotas City, which was blamed for the massive flooding in the city and nearby cities during the onslaught of typhoon “Carina” on Wednesday.

House Speaker Martin Romualdez — who personally inspected the damaged Tangos-Tanza Navigational Gate on Thursday along with other House leaders, said the floodgate that significantly worsened flooding in Metro Manila necessitates immediate action and a necessary budget.

“We must immediately allocate the necessary funds to repair and reinforce the gate to withstand future typhoons and protect our communities,” Romualdez said.

The House Committee on Appropriations chaired by Ako Bicol Representative Elizaldy Co will be responsible for the funding of the subject floodgate.

To recall, Navotas Representative Toby Tiangco lamented that the Tangos-Tanza Navigational Gate could have prevented severe flooding in the city and surrounding areas at the height of “Carina.”

Navotas operates 81 pumping stations, but the gate was damaged by a barge last June, leading to increased flooding. This damage allows seawater to enter communities during high tide, reducing the effectiveness of the pumping stations.

“The current issue is the damaged floodgate, which was designed to prevent seawater from entering during high tide. Without a functioning floodgate, even our 81 pumping stations can’t manage the flooding,” Tiangco said.

Meantime, the local government of Navotas is closely collaborating with the Metropolitan Manila Development Authority (MMDA) to pursue legal action against the company responsible for the barge incident.

The MMDA projected the repair of the floodgate may be finished in August.

Earlier, President Ferdinand Marcos Jr. inspected the floodgate and instructed the MMDA and the Department of Public Works and Highways for a thorough evaluation of the structure and to expedite its repairs.

“The President has rightly pointed out the urgent need to fix the Navotas floodgate. We in the House will ensure the necessary funds are available without delay,” Romualdez said.