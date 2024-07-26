Habagat, ‘Carina’ crop damage hits P250M

The onslaught of typhoon “Carina” (international name: Gaemi), which enhanced the southwest monsoon or habagat, has caused damage to agriculture totaling P251.21 million.

Based on the Department of Agriculture’s (DA) latest assessment, the total volume of crop losses due to the combined effects of the habagat and “Carina” was 3,437 metric tons (MT), damaging 12,764 hectares (ha) of agricultural land. A total of 11,003 farmers were affected.

The rice crop registered the highest value loss at P228.23 million from production losses of 2,912 MT, affecting a total area of 12,276 ha, of which 37 percent is unrecoverable.

North Cotabato was the hardest hit, with a rice loss of between P60 million and P80 million.

Corn, on the other hand, suffered losses of 297 metric tons with 316 hectares affected, resulting in an estimated production loss valued at P14.08 million.

Total losses of 228 MT was reported for high-value crops (HVC) planted on 173 ha, with 19 percent completely damaged. Total losses amounted to P8.75 million.

The highest output loss of P4 million to P5 million was incurred in Oriental Mindoro.

Livestock and poultry registered losses of 2,348 head, amounting to over P143,000, all reported in Oriental Mindoro.

The DA will distribute seeds to affected farmers who will be eligible for the Survival and Recovery Loan Program of the Agricultural Credit Policy Council with a loanable amount of up to P25,000, for the Quick Response Fund for the rehabilitation of affected areas, and for funds from the Philippine Crop Insurance Corp.

“Carina” was the third tropical storm to hit the country this year, after tropical depression “Butchoy” which exited the Philippine area of responsibility on Saturday, 20 July. “Aghon” was the first tropical cyclone to hit the country, making landfall in May. “Carina” left the PAR on Thursday morning.