Go visits stricken PGH

Senator Christopher “Bong” Go on Thursday visited the Cancer Institute at the Philippine General Hospital (PGH) to support impoverished patients and medical frontliners affected by the typhoon.

PGH, the country’s premier tertiary-care government hospital, was not spared by super typhoon “Carina,” adding to the challenges faced by patients and staff.

As the typhoon exited the country, Go and his Malasakit Team distributed food packs, shirts, basketballs and volleyballs to patients.

The hospital staff received fruits and balls. Go also provided rice porridge, or goto, to ensure patients and frontliners had warm meals amid the bad weather. The feeding program continues near Malasakit Centers and for those affected by typhoon “Carina.”