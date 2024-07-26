Genie, at your beck and call

RemoteGenies, the first worldwide freelancing marketplace platform designed by Filipinos for Filipinos, announces the addition of services for current and prospective freelancers.

With the help of the innovative project, top-tier Filipino talent can now work on rewarding freelancing jobs in a variety of global businesses.

With its reputation for connecting qualified individuals with remote work opportunities, RemoteGenies has gained recognition in the industry.

With this extension, the site now provides a special chance for Filipino freelancers to locate tasks that align with their professional objectives and skill set.

Prospective independent contractors will also profit from extensive resources and assistance intended to launch and advance their freelance careers.

To stand out and highlight their special abilities and experiences, freelancers can now develop and improve their profiles.

In contrast to other platforms where independent contractors may get lost in the shuffle, RemoteGenies guarantees that Filipino talent shines by giving them a dedicated platform to connect with opportunities across the world.

Deanna Visperas Goldberg, founder of RemoteGenies: “Our goal is to create a dynamic and supportive community where Filipino talent can thrive and achieve their professional aspirations on a global scale.”