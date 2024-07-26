From 1913 onwards, the Iglesia Ni Cristo remains solid as a rock

The Iglesia ni Cristo (INC), or Church of Christ, has a global following, but its history dates back to 1913 when it was founded by Felix Y. Manalo, during a period of religious discontent in the Philippines.

Manalo, raised Catholic, later explored various Protestant denominations before claiming a divine calling to restore the original church established by Jesus Christ. The assertion, coupled with his charismatic leadership, attracted a following that rapidly expanded beyond the confines of Manila.

The early years of the INC were marked by challenges. The church faced opposition from both the Catholic Church and other Protestant groups.

Its doctrine, which rejected the Trinity and papal authority, was seen as heretical. Despite these obstacles, the INC persevered, with Manalo's unwavering faith and organizational skills serving as the bedrock of its growth.

The post-World War II era witnessed a surge in the INC's membership. The Philippines, emerging from the devastation of war, was ripe for spiritual renewal.