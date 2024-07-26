From 1913 onwards, the Iglesia Ni Cristo remains solid as a rock

The Iglesia ni Cristo (INC), or Church of Christ, has a global following, but its history dates back to 1913 when it was founded by Felix Y. Manalo, during a period of religious discontent in the Philippines.
Manalo, raised Catholic, later explored various Protestant denominations before claiming a divine calling to restore the original church established by Jesus Christ. The assertion, coupled with his charismatic leadership, attracted a following that rapidly expanded beyond the confines of Manila.
The early years of the INC were marked by challenges. The church faced opposition from both the Catholic Church and other Protestant groups.
Its doctrine, which rejected the Trinity and papal authority, was seen as heretical. Despite these obstacles, the INC persevered, with Manalo's unwavering faith and organizational skills serving as the bedrock of its growth.
The post-World War II era witnessed a surge in the INC's membership. The Philippines, emerging from the devastation of war, was ripe for spiritual renewal.
The INC's message of hope and salvation resonated with many Filipinos, leading to a rapid expansion of its congregations both domestically and internationally.
Under the leadership of Manalo's son, Eraño G. Manalo, the INC experienced further growth and consolidation. The church established a strong presence in various countries, including the United States, Canada, Europe, and Asia. This period also saw the development of the church's extensive social welfare programs, including resettlement projects and educational institutions.
Despite some the controversies, the INC remains a formidable force in Philippine society. With millions of members worldwide, the church exerts significant political and economic influence.
Its annual "Lingap Buhay" charity drive is one of the largest humanitarian efforts in the country.
Today, the Iglesia ni Cristo stands as a testament to the power of faith and human resilience. From its humble beginnings in Manila, it has evolved into a global religious movement with a profound impact on the lives of millions.
As it continues to navigate the challenges and opportunities of the 21st century, the INC's legacy is likely to endure for generations to come.