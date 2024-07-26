FORD’S METRO EXPANSION: In partnership with ANC group, top car maker opens North Caloocan dealership

Ford Philippines, in partnership with the ANC+ Group of Companies, has opened its 49th dealership in the country in North Caloocan, further expanding its retail footprint to serve its growing customer base.

Ford North Caloocan stands on a spacious 1,711-square-meter property and is expected to bring Ford’s segment-leading vehicles and enhanced aftersales experience closer to customers in the Northern part of Metro Manila, Quezon City, and nearby provinces in Central Luzon.

The new Ford dealership boasts of a modern showroom where customers can explore the latest Ford vehicles. It is also equipped with seven service bays with provision for future expansion, ensuring delivery of top-notch aftersales and maintenance services.

Ford North Caloocan follows the current global dealership branding guidelines of Ford, showcasing a more globally-aligned exterior and interior look and feel called “Ford Signature,” to offer customers an enhanced dealership environment and experience.

For the exterior, the dealership is retaining the global brand identity for consistency, as seen in the dealership facility’s brand wall, entrance tower, and Ford signage.