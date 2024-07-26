FORD’S METRO EXPANSION: In partnership with ANC group, top car maker opens North Caloocan dealership

Ford Philippines, in partnership with the ANC+ Group of Companies, has opened its 49th dealership in the country in North Caloocan, further expanding its retail footprint to serve its growing customer base.
Ford North Caloocan stands on a spacious 1,711-square-meter property and is expected to bring Ford’s segment-leading vehicles and enhanced aftersales experience closer to customers in the Northern part of Metro Manila, Quezon City, and nearby provinces in Central Luzon.
The new Ford dealership boasts of a modern showroom where customers can explore the latest Ford vehicles. It is also equipped with seven service bays with provision for future expansion, ensuring delivery of top-notch aftersales and maintenance services.
Ford North Caloocan follows the current global dealership branding guidelines of Ford, showcasing a more globally-aligned exterior and interior look and feel called “Ford Signature,” to offer customers an enhanced dealership environment and experience.
For the exterior, the dealership is retaining the global brand identity for consistency, as seen in the dealership facility’s brand wall, entrance tower, and Ford signage.
For its interior, Ford North Caloocan is providing customers with a more engaging, interactive, and inclusive environment. A welcome pod greets customers coming into the dealership, while the improved vehicle display space allows for optimal vehicle presentation.
A purchase room is designed to encourage smooth interaction between customers and the sales staff. The refreshed interior also includes a customer lounge that allows customers to connect online or charge their gadgets, as well as an enhanced celebration bay and service reception area.
The new dealership facility is also enabled by new technological features for a faster and more customer-focused sales and after-sales delivery.
It will also aim to connect the customer’s online purchasing journey with the on-ground, in-store environment — paving the way for a more connected, seamless, and best-in-class automotive retail experience.
“The addition of a new Ford dealership to our dealer network in the country testifies to the growing preference towards the Ford brand in the country,” says Mike Breen, managing director, Ford Philippines.
“This is another major milestone that we share with our dealer group, the ANC+ Group of Companies, as we continue to widen our reach and serve customers with an enhanced Ford ownership experience.”
“We are thankful to Ford Philippines for the continued partnership that allowed us to expand our automotive dealership business with this new dealership facility,” shares Anthony Cheng, dealer principal, ANC+ Group of Companies.
“We invite all customers to visit Ford North Caloocan to see and test drive Ford vehicles as well as talk to our trained sales and service experts for a world-class automotive retail experience.”
Ford North Caloocan is the 8th Ford dealership of the ANC+ Group of Companies.
To celebrate the grand opening, Ford North Caloocan is offering exclusive offers to customers, which include special discounts on parts and labor and zero downpayment deals for select Ford vehicles.
Ford North Caloocan is located at Block 1 Lot 47 Quirino Highway, Barangay 182 District 3, Caloocan City and is open from Monday to Saturday from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m.
Customers can contact the dealership at 0998-9801527 (Customer Relations), 0947-9925818 (Sales), 0998-9602644 (Service), 0939-9068047 (Parts) or via Facebook.