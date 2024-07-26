Filipino art in Korean exhibit

Seven modern Filipino artists are coming together for a constructivist conversation at the 15th Gwangju Biennale.

With pieces hinting at the country’s revolutionary past and the Filipino people’s fight for independence, the participating artists chart places and times of both resistance and optimism as part of the Philippine Pavilion at the Asia Culture Center.

September marks the opening of the Philippine Pavilion at the 15th Gwangju Biennale, titled The Locations of Freedom.

As the Gwangju Biennale commemorates its 30th anniversary, this year’s edition is the largest to date.

The Gwangju Biennale is the oldest contemporary art biennial in Asia, having been founded in 1995.

It spreads democratic, human rights and peaceful messages throughout Asia, the world and local communities.

It is acknowledged as the driving force behind contemporary Korean art and as an intermediary between the global arts community.

The Philippines will be represented in the biennale for the first time by a diverse group of Filipino artists, such as Toym Leon Imao, Sari Dalena, Adjani Arumpac, Paul Eric Roca, Veejay Villafranca, Dennis Montera, artist-curator Avie Felix, and designer Karl Castro.

The Asia Culture Center’s Gallery 5 will host the Philippine Pavilion, which will feature a variety of sculpture installations, paintings, video and moving image art, and photos.

The show is a significant chance to commemorate the 75th anniversary of diplomatic ties between the Philippines and the Republic of Korea, promote Philippine contemporary art internationally, and show support for our neighboring Asean nations that are also participating in the ACC exhibition.