FEU meets growing demand with next gen professionals

Far Eastern University (FEU) is expanding its healthcare programs to address the growing demand for healthcare professionals in the Philippines. Starting this academic year 2024-2025, FEU Manila will offer a Bachelor of Science in Nutrition and Dietetics and a Bachelor of Science in Pharmacy, while FEU Cavite will introduce a Bachelor of Science in Nursing.

According to the Department of Health, the Philippines currently lacks around 190,000 healthcare professionals.

“Addressing the gaps in our healthcare industry requires the collaboration of many relevant stakeholders. FEU wants to do its part by equipping more future healthcare professionals with practical skills and global perspectives that will enable them to address various healthcare challenges effectively,” says Moira Uy, dean of Nursing at FEU’s Institute of Health Sciences and Nursing.

A global perspective

With an aspiration to position Philippine healthcare education in the global landscape, FEU achieved a significant milestone through its international branch campus in Brunei, JPMC College of Health Sciences. This pioneering endeavor makes FEU the first Philippine university to receive a transnational permit for nursing from the Commission on Higher Education.

“FEU actively participates in the goals of the Transnational Higher Education Act by facilitating the exchange of information, personnel and academic programs. This joint venture promotes innovation and collaboration, positioning FEU as a competitive force in nursing education on a global scale,” added Uy.

Recent accomplishments highlight FEU’s status as a top-tier healthcare education provider. In the most recent Philippine Nurse Licensure Examination, FEU Manila ranked as the third-best performing school with a 91.84 percent passing rate. FEU also performed well in recent Medical Technology Licensure Examination with 92.86 percent passing rate for first time examinees.

FEU’s continued investment in healthcare education, both locally and globally, aligns with its commitment to the United Nations Sustainable Development Goal 3: Good Health and Well-Being.

“FEU shall serve as principal instrument for generating nursing knowledge, innovation, and technology to develop relevant and technical higher order skills needed to compete in the international knowledge economy. FEU has been and still is actively making its contribution in quality healthcare resource generation,” said Uy.