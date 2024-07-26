LATEST

EXCLUSIVE: Ilocos Cops Enhance Water Search and Rescue Skills Amid Adverse Weather Conditions

Ilocos Norte, July 26, 2024 - As the country faces ongoing threats from typhoons, the southwest monsoon (habagat), earthquakes, and other natural disasters, Ilocos Norte police officers are taking proactive measures to enhance their disaster response capabilities. Led by Provincial Director Police Colonel Frederick Obar, the Ilocos Norte Police Provincial Office (INPPO) conducted a Water Search and Rescue (WASAR) training session on Friday, 26 July 24. Despite the rain and strong river currents, the drill gave officers a realistic feel of the challenging conditions they might encounter during actual rescue operations. This training aims to refresh their skills and ensure they are well-prepared to respond effectively to disasters.| via Jasper Dawang