Eastern Samar rebel leader falls

TACLOBAN CITY — The military on Friday reported that a top leader of the New People’s Army (NPA) was killed in a clash with government troops here on Thursday.

Brig. Gen. Noel Vestuir, commander of the 802nd Infantry Brigade, identified the slain rebel as Joel Guarino, alias Duran, squad leader of a unit under the NPA’s Eastern Visayas Regional Party Committee.

Vestuir said troops were conducting security operations in Barangay Osmeña when they encountered about seven rebels.

A 20-minute firefight ensued, resulting in Guarino’s death. No government casualties were reported.

Lt. Col. Joseph Bugaoan, commander of the 78th Infantry Battalion, said the clash followed a tip from civilians about the rebels’ presence.

“The people tipped off the presence of these NPAs that is why our soldiers were able to track their movement but they were fired upon when the rebels saw the incoming troops,” Bugaoan said.

Government forces recovered a .45-caliber pistol, a grenade, and other rebel materials from the clash site.

Vestuir called Guarino’s death a “breakthrough” in the government’s campaign against the NPA.

“They have become just a roving band of bandits, hiding in the mountains to survive,” Vestuir said.

“I reiterate my call to the remaining NPAs in the islands of Samar and Leyte to peacefully abandon the armed struggle. The communities no longer support and welcome you,” he added.