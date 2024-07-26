DPWH completes P238-M asphalt overlay projects

Pantabangan, Nueva Ecija — The Department of Public Works and Highways (DPWH) has completed two asphalt overlay projects worth a total of P238 million which is expected to provide commuters ease of travel in the province of Nueva Ecija.

According to Nueva Ecija 1st District Engineer Osias Santos, motorists passing through the Pantabangan and Rizal sections of Maharlika Highway in Nueva Ecija are now enjoying significantly improved road conditions due to the completion of these asphalt overlay projects.

Santos said that 3.227 kilometers of existing pavement from Barangay Poblacion Norte in Rizal to Barangay Cambitala in Pantabangan, along with an additional 2.637 kilometers in Barangay Cadaclan, Pantabangan, have been reinforced and upgraded to improve serviceability and provide greater riding comfort for motorists.

Santos highlighted the project’s benefits, noting that these enhancements will lead to smoother traffic flow, reduced vehicle wear and tear, and increased safety for all road users.

“Both of these projects included reblocking road sections with base failures, installing road signage, pavement markings, and setting up solar street lights to enhance safety and visibility, which are expected to significantly improve nighttime visibility and reduce the risk of accidents,” he added.