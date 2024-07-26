DoJ, tourism and economic growth

A couple of weeks ago, the Cruise Visa Waiver (CVW) program was successfully launched at the Tourism Infrastructure and Enterprise Authority (TIEZA) in Pasay City. The program is a collaborative endeavor between the Bureau of Immigration (BI) and the Department of Tourism (DoT) to promote and strengthen tourism in the country.

The CVW program seeks to provide cruise ship tourists an accessible, secure and efficient entry process into the Philippines, and is being implemented by virtue of Immigration Memorandum Circular No. 2024-001 which was approved by Secretary Jesus Crispin Remulla on 14 March 2024.

The program provides a fast and convenient means for visa-required cruise tourists to visit the Philippines. Eligible tourists must arrive and depart via cruise ship, be processed by a BI-accredited cruise tour operator, and hold a passport valid for at least six months from their arrival date. The program is expected to increase the number of cruise ship arrivals, contributing to the DoT’s goal of boosting foreign tourist arrivals and enhancing the overall tourism experience.

Just this week at the 10th Asia Cruise Awards, held during the Asia Cruise Forum on Jeju Island, Korea, Secretary Christina Frasco announced the launch of the CVW program to the entire community of cruise industry stakeholders and participants.

As one can easily see, tourism is an important sector as it is responsible for elevating the status of the Philippines as a premiere destination, not just in Asia, but the entire world. The impact will be a boost to the economy and the lives of our countrymen working in and dependent on the tourism industry.

In his recent SoNA, President Ferdinand R. Marcos Jr. said, “The tourism challenge has evolved and now requires a multifaceted strategy. The focus now is on experiential tourism. Food, culture, heritage, the arts, Asian, halal, Islamic, traditions, dive, crews, farm, ecotourism, and even sports have become products of a nation’s tourism.”

I am aligned with our President’s pronouncement that a new and diverse strategy must be implemented in order to successfully and consistently improve the influx of tourists. As encouraging as the CVW program is, it is just one aspect of the necessary multifaceted strategy.

It is worth noting that President Marcos has backed a proposal to issue nomad visas to attract long-term foreign visitors to the country. A Nomad Visa — otherwise called remote work visa — allows the holder to live in the Philippines for a prolonged period while working remotely for an office or employer in another country. In a meeting at Malacañang last 3 July, members of the Private Sector Advisory Council for Tourism urged the President to issue immediately an executive order (EO) to allow the issuance of nomad visas.

To tie these things together, I hope the forthcoming EO will make the Department of Justice through the BI the lead agency in its implementation. The BI acts as the primary enforcement arm of the DoJ and the President of the Philippines in ensuring that all foreigners within its territorial jurisdiction comply with existing laws.

It assists local and international law enforcement agencies in securing the tranquility of the state against foreigners whose presence or stay may be deemed a threat to national security, public safety, public morals and public health, and acts as the chief repository of all immigration records pertaining to the entry, temporary sojourn, admission, residence and departure of all foreigners in the country.

In conclusion, I want to reiterate the words of Secretary Remulla in referring to the CVW program, “The justice system is never a hindrance to progress and should always be made accessible, and at times flexible, to promote economic growth. There is no doubt this project will lead to greater heights in the future, not just making the Philippines a top cruise destination but making our country the Top Tourist Destination in the world.”

These words ring true not just for the CVW, but for all programs, current and future, of the government.