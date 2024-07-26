DOH warns public vs. fake PGH Facebook page

The Department of Health (DOH) on Friday warned the public against a fake Facebook page using the name of the state-run hospital.

In an advisory, the DOH cautioned the public against a certain Facebook page named “Philippine General Hospital News” which has been maliciously using the name of PGH.

The DOH clarified that the page is not affiliated or endored by the Department.

“Any statements, comments, and transactions made by these accounts are fraudulent,” it added.

The DOH further warned that criminal charges may be pressed if related posts shall persist.

“The DOH continues to enjoin the public to source information only from legitimate sources and platforms such as the Health department.”