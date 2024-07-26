DOH issues list of meds on price freeze

The Department of Health (DOH) on Friday issued a list of medicines on price freeze in areas affected by Super Typhoon Carina and enhanced southwest monsoon or habagat.

Price freeze of basic necessities are in effect in Metro Manila, Batangas, Cainta in Rizal, Cavite, Pinamalayan in Oriental Mindoro, Bataan, and Bulacan.

Medicines on price freeze include ibuprofen, paracetamol, loperamide, cetirizine, amlodipine, and losartan, among others.

Also on price freeze are vitamins and minerals such as ascorbic acid, zinc, and folic acid, among others.

The full list of medicines on price freeze can be viewed here: https://bit.ly/PriceFreeze2024

Consumers are encouraged to report any overpricing or violations to the:

• DOH Hotlines: (632) 8651-7800 local 5003-5004

(632) 165-364

• E-mail: pddrugpricemonitoring@gmail.com

• DTI Hotline: 1-384 or email consumer@dti.gov.ph

The Department of Trade and Industry on Wednesday announced that price freeze on basic necessities is now in effect all over Metro Manila.