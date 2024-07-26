DMW eyes stronger labor deals for OFWs’ welfare

The Department of Migrant Workers (DMW) aims to establish robust bilateral labor agreements with other countries to better protect overseas Filipino workers (OFWs).

This was disclosed by DMW Undersecretary for Policy Making and International Cooperation Patricia Yvonne Caunan on DAILY TRIBUNE’s digital show “Usapang OFW.”

According to Caunan, the goal is to establish a “sustainable type of employment” for OFWs. Using Filipino nurses as an example, Caunan noted that many are drawn to work abroad due to the higher salaries and the demand for healthcare professionals in other countries.

She pointed out that many Filipino nurses would prefer to remain in the Philippines and be with their families if local salaries were more competitive. While the Philippines cannot completely restrict the deployment of Filipino nurses without risking a shortage, Caunan suggested that other nations could contribute by expanding and enhancing the nursing program in the country. This could be achieved through educational programs, training centers, facilities, and research and development initiatives for Filipinos.

“We told them, if you keep hiring our nurses you might be happy at first, but eventually you will run out of nurses to hire, and so will everyone else,” Caunan said in Filipino.

“I think what can be said is: The more Filipino nurses the better, not just for the Philippines but for the world,” she added.

Canada and Austria have already partnered with universities in Tarlac and integrated a “capacity building” course in their nursing programs to make it “world class.”

Meanwhile, as the DMW expands its reach and services to more OFWs, it launched “Serbisyo Caravan” in Tarlac earlier this week. Approximately 6,000 jobs were offered through nearly 30 recruitment agencies.

Caunan noted that the primary demand for OFWs is from countries in Europe, the Middle East, Canada, Japan, Taiwan, Singapore, and Hong Kong.

Aside from the job fair, the DMW offered legal assistance and government services to Central Luzon residents that enabled them to transact with the Social Security System, PhilHealth, Pag-Ibig, and the National Bureau of Investigation.

The Department of Science and Technology (DoST), Department of Agriculture (DA), Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC), and the Overseas Filipinos Bank also participated in the caravan.

OFWs and their families needing medical assistance were assisted by staff of the OFW Hospital in Pampanga.

One of the DMW’s goals in hosting caravans is to introduce the department to the public as it is the “youngest department in the government,” as Secretary Hans Leo Cacdac put it.

The DMW was established in 2022 to replace the Philippine Overseas Employment Administration and integrate the overseas labor offices of the Department of Labor and Employment, the Overseas Workers Welfare Administration and the Department of Foreign Affairs.

One of the department’s key programs is livelihood assistance, especially for returning distressed OFWs, and their re-integration into society.