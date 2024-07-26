Digi tech gives PWDs support

PLDT Inc. and its mobile unit Smart Communications, together with ATRIEV, NORFIL Foundation, Voice Philippines and the Persons with Disability Affairs Office of the municipality of San Miguel, Bulacan, raised the skills of entrepreneurs with disabilities or those who care for the disabled to foster economic self-sufficiency.

“PLDT and Smart leverage on technology to empower persons with disabilities to participate in their communities’ economic activities. Digital innovations like social media, online marketplaces and digital wallets provide convenient platforms to facilitate business transactions,” Stephanie V. Orlino, AVP and head of Stakeholder Management at PLDT and Smart, said.

1.9-M physically challenged

According to the Philippine National Council on Disability Affairs, there are about 1.9 million registered persons with disabilities in the Philippines, as of June 2024.

The eight-day DBBT course helped participants start their businesses or scale up existing enterprises.

It included sessions on basic social media marketing, capital sourcing, product pricing and costing, branding and identifying target markets, content creation and financial literacy.

To help participants explore digital payment solutions, the module also introduced them to Maya, the Philippines’ top digital bank and omnichannel payments processor.

“I learned about essential applications that I can use to expand my business on the internet. I have always wanted to venture into online selling because I can’t leave the house as I am the primary caregiver of my two children who have disabilities,” said Ma. Cristina Masilang.

“Through the program, I learned to develop my business plan which will help me grow my business. I also learned how to compute for the cost of my items to make sure that I have sufficiently covered all expenses and that I am bringing in profits,” Karina Bunalade, a single mom with a physical disability, said.

Since 2017, PLDT and Smart have been promoting the digital inclusion of underserved communities, through the upskilling of senior citizens, farmers and fisherfolk, indigenous peoples, persons deprived of liberty, and persons with disabilities.

Through IDEATe, PLDT and Smart aim to help the Philippines attain UNSDG 1 on No Poverty, SDG 8 on Decent Work and Economic Growth and UNSDG 10 on Reduced Inequalities by empowering and promoting the social, economic and political inclusion of all, including persons with disabilities.