Del Rosario winds up T8

The Philippines’ Pauline del Rosario employed a third-round burst to salvage a shared eighth-place finish last Sunday in the Twin bridges Championships.

The 25-year-old Del Rosario, the only Filipina to have made the cut in the Epson Tour event, carded a 69 on the third round to go with her 73-70 in the first two days.

She finished at one-under 212, eight shots off the champion Lauren Stephenson of the United States at Pinehaven Country Club in Guilderland, New York.

In fashioning out one of her better finishes in the Tour this year, Del Rosario pocketed $4,632.

Stephenson went home with the $35,625 winner’s purse. American Jessica Porvasnik came two shots off the champion for second place ($22,428), while Spaniard Fatima Fernandez Cano was third, a shot further ($16,328).

Del Rosario’s final round saw her nailing birdies at Nos. 2, 6, 7, 15 and 17. But she bogeyed 1, 14-16.