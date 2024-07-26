Cignal, Akari hot on 3rd straight wins

Games today:

(Philsports Arena)

1 p.m. — Cignal vs Capital1

3 p.m. — Akari vs Petro Gazz

5 p.m. — Zus Coffee vs Choco Mucho

Streaking Cignal and Akari seek their third straight wins and keep a tight grip of the Pool B lead when they take on separate foes as the Premier Volleyball League (PVL) Reinforced Conference action resumes today at the Philsports Arena in Pasig City.

Unbeaten after two starts, the HD Spikers face upset-conscious Capital1 in the 1 p.m. opener before the Chargers collide with defending champion Petro Gazz at 3 p.m.

Meanwhile, winless Zus Coffee and Choco Mucho battle to get out of their two-game losing skids to cap the triple-bill playdate at 5 p.m.

Cignal cruised to back-to-back victories over the Flying Titans and the Thunderbelles.

However, the HD Spikers will surely find the confident Power Spikers a tougher opponent.

Last Tuesday, Capital1 discovered its strength on defense as displayed in the franchise’s first-ever win over the Angels, 26-24, 25-20, 25-18, to tie its victim with 1-1 win-loss slates.

“Cignal is leading this tournament with two wins. We will be there. We need that win. Regardless if it’s Cignal, regardless if it’s another team, I don’t care. We don’t care. We want to play better than our last game,” Power Spikers coach Roger Gorayeb said.

Cignal will have to find a way to penetrate Capital1’s defensive wall bannered by middle blocker Lourdes Clemente and Leila Cruz, who combined for seven of the team’s eight kill blocks against the Angels, as well as stopping Russian bomber Marina Tushova.

“We have to work on our attacks and communication between the setter and attacker. We have to be more aggressive. So, we have to control that and focus on our attacks,” said HD Spikers coach Shaq delos Santos, who will rely on Venezuelan MJ Perez, Ces Molina, Ria Meneses, Jacq Acuna and Toni Rose Basas to preserve their clean slate.

On the other hand, Akari is fresh from an 18-25, 16-25, 25-21 25-23, 15-13, win over Choco Mucho behind American reinforcement Oluoma Okaro’s tournament-high 38 points.

The Chargers will also bank on Grethcel Soltones, Camille Victoria and Ivy Lacsina to beat the Angels, who aim to bounce back with Cuban import Wilma Salas, Brooke Van Sickle and Jonah Sabete leading the charge.

Without spark plug and court leader Sisi Rondina and Cherry Nunag, who are on a tour of duty with Alas Pilipinas, the Flying Titans are freefalling after two games.

The Thunderbelles are also struggling despite the efforts of Japanese import Asaka Tamaru.