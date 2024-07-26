Chinese scammer apprehended

The National Bureau of Investigation (NBI) arrested a Chinese woman last week for allegedly operating an online lending scam in Pasay City.

Authorities identified the suspect as Mi Duan, who was arrested at the office of 24H Peso following a search warrant issued by a Pasay City court.

Duan faces charges of violating the Data Privacy Act and the Cybercrime Prevention Act for allegedly using borrowers’ personal information to harass and threaten them.

Authorities seized 33 smartphones, 32 computers, a laptop, and other documents from the office. Three Filipino collection agents were also detained for questioning.

“We take the opportunity to alarm the public and requested to come forward the victims who been threatened by this scammer are asked to come forward,” said NBI director Jaime Santiago.

The NBI launched the investigation after a woman complained that she was harassed and threatened by 24H Peso despite fully repaying a loan.