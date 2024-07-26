Cebu POGO-like biz under scrutiny

The Police Regional Office in Central Visayas (PRO-7) revealed that it is investigating reports of possible illegal online gambling operations in the region.

Five such operations were previously identified in Cebu province but are now inactive, according to PRO-7 spokesperson Lt. Col. Gerald Ace Pelare.

“We are validating the reports and the crackdown is in compliance with the order of President Ferdinand Marcos Jr. during his third State of the Nation Address (SoNA) to ban POGO operations in the country due to proliferation of crimes related to it,” he said.

The crackdown comes amid a government push to eliminate illegal online gambling, which has been linked to various crimes including human trafficking and murder.

Mayors of Cebu’s three largest cities — Cebu City, Lapu-Lapu City, and Mandaue City — have denied knowledge of any active POGO operations in their jurisdictions.

But Cebu City Acting Mayor Raymond Alvin Garcia ordered a review of all business permits, including those of business process outsourcing firms, to ensure no illegal gambling is taking place under the guise of legitimate businesses.

“I will not discount those possibilities,” Garcia said.

Interior Secretary Benjamin Abalos Jr. said he would verify reports of “POGO-like activities” in the province and meet with local officials to intensify the crackdown.

The Information Technology and Business Process Association of the Philippines and the Contact Center Association of the Philippines welcomed Garcia’s move to inspect businesses.