Cathay Land unveils new condominium in Las Piñas City

Cathay Land continues its expansion, launching its first condominium in the bustling city of Las Piñas.

Ananda Square, which is located along Alabang-Zapote Road, offers studio and one-bedroom units perfect for young families and professionals.

The Las Piñas City skyscraper has a swimming pool, which is combined with garden decks, a lap pool with a kid-section area and sun-lounging benches. Other amenities include study lounges and a social hall, which is perfect for meetings and get-togethers.

Accessibility for basic needs won’t be a problem for the future residents because the three-level Ananda Mall will soon offer food stalls and other shops.

The community mall will have 35 stalls in all, with land areas ranging from 18 to 728 square meters.

Condominium units in Tower A, one of the four towers of Ananda Square were turned over to its owners last May.

Cathay Land taps Colliers Real Estate Management Services (REMS) as Ananda’s property manager, bringing in the notable branding of one of the global leaders in real estate and management.

Some of the known projects of Cathay Land are Mallorca City and Crestkey Estates, both in Silang, Cavite. They are also known for constructing villages, hubs and malls along the other growing towns of Cavite and hotels and resorts in Metro Manila, Bohol, Batangas, and Aklan.