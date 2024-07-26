Bulacan, Bataan under state of calamity

MALOLOS CITY, Bulacan — Bulacan and Bataan provinces declared states of calamity recently as the provincial governments grapple with the aftermath of typhoon “Carina,” which caused widespread damage to infrastructure and agriculture.

Bulacan Governor Daniel Fernando said the declaration would hasten rehabilitation efforts and allow the provincial government to tap into its disaster response funds.

The decision came after assessments showed nearly P789 million in infrastructure damage and P25 million in agricultural losses.

Thousands of families were affected, with many losing homes and livelihoods. Provincial officials said they were distributing food packs and other relief items to those in need.

A price freeze was also imposed to help ease the burden on consumers.

In neighboring Bataan, Governor Joet Garcia said the state of calamity declaration would expedite the delivery of public services and repair of damaged areas.

The province reported tens of millions of pesos in agricultural losses and widespread flooding.

Two power companies, GNPower Mariveles Energy Center Ltd. Co. and GNPower Dinginin Ltd. Co., donated over P500,000 ($9,200) worth of relief goods to residents of Mariveles town in Bataan.

Both provinces are urging residents to remain vigilant as the effects of the typhoon continue to be felt.