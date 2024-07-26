Building from the heart

Citihomes Builder and Development Inc. president Rosie Tsai has consistently emphasized her company’s vision to offer not only quality affordable homes for ordinary Filipinos but also improve their quality of life.
“We continuously keep our buyers’ needs and desires in mind when creating our developments. Our responsibility as a developer is to provide expertise, experience and secure community life that homebuyers would have difficulty achieving on their own, such as structural integrity, space planning, materials selection and a rewarding home acceptance process,” Tsai said.
Part of CBDI’s aim includes educating buyers on the complexities of property investment and ownership, the intricacies of home loan financing, ensuring efficient delivery of its housing products and empowering villages to create self-sustaining homeowners’ associations.
To date, it has a total of more than 150 hectares of residential developments in Cavite and Bulacan, which include 20 completed communities, comprised of more than 16,000 homeowners.
The company commits to incorporating class-leading sustainability features in its current projects and as many of its future housing projects as possible while maintaining affordable prices and financing for buyers. These elements-inspired sustainable measures include grid-tied solar energy panel systems, rainwater harvest tanks, minimal use of lumber in both construction processes and housing products, reduced-carbon cement and solar-powered streetlights.
“Our network of experts and industrial partners continues to grow, with the next endeavor being household composting and focused recycling programs to help our communities reduce our overall dependence on waste hauling and landfills,” executive vice president John Philip Wang said.
“We intent on continuing on this path, to enjoin not only our buyers but as many stakeholders as possible to engage in conscientious and responsible living,” he added.
The first of CBDI’s next-generation projects, Liora Homes Naic, has already been awarded a three-star rating by the BERDE Districts of the Philippine Green Building Council. Its Amora townhouse model has an equally significant EDGE Certification by the International Finance Corp.
CBDI recently celebrated its 40th founding anniversary and 18th year as a full-fledged real estate developer.