Building from the heart

Citihomes Builder and Development Inc. president Rosie Tsai has consistently emphasized her company’s vision to offer not only quality affordable homes for ordinary Filipinos but also improve their quality of life.

“We continuously keep our buyers’ needs and desires in mind when creating our developments. Our responsibility as a developer is to provide expertise, experience and secure community life that homebuyers would have difficulty achieving on their own, such as structural integrity, space planning, materials selection and a rewarding home acceptance process,” Tsai said.

Part of CBDI’s aim includes educating buyers on the complexities of property investment and ownership, the intricacies of home loan financing, ensuring efficient delivery of its housing products and empowering villages to create self-sustaining homeowners’ associations.

To date, it has a total of more than 150 hectares of residential developments in Cavite and Bulacan, which include 20 completed communities, comprised of more than 16,000 homeowners.