BuCor jail guard, ex-PDL collared

The National Bureau of Investigation (NBI) reported on Friday that a Bureau of Corrections jail guard and a former inmate were arrested in connection with the killing of a mother and son in Quezon City last June.

NBI director Jaime Santiago identified the suspects as Corrections Officer 1 Pio Jonathan Aniero Eulalio and former inmate Raymond David Reyes, who were arrested last week in Cavite province.

The two are suspects in the killings of Christian Razon Ortega and his mother, Gloria Razon Ortega. They were charged with robbery with homicide and kidnapping for ransom with homicide.

The NBI said the suspects ambushed the victims as they traveled in a van in Quezon City on 10 June.

Initial reports disclosed that Christian was killed and his mother kidnapped as the suspects demanded a P5-million ransom for Gloria’s release but later killed her. Her body was found in a ravine in Laguna province on 12 July.

The NBI identified Vergel Burata Olanda as the mastermind of the crime. Olanda was arrested last week and is in the custody of the Philippine National Police Anti-Kidnapping Group.