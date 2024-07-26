Bong Go aids flood-hit PGH frontliners, patients amid Typhoon Carina

Despite Typhoon Carina affecting various parts of the country, including Manila, Senator Bong Go continued his service. On 25 July, he visited the Cancer Institute at the Philippine General Hospital (PGH) to support impoverished patients and medical frontliners impacted by the storm.

As the country’s premier government hospital, PGH is dedicated to providing specialized care. However, the recent typhoon and floods added significant burdens to its patients and staff.

"Mga kababayan ko, ano man ang sakuna na ating pag-dadaanan, lagi ninyong tandaan na magpapatuloy ang aking serbisyo, dahil bisyo ko na ang magserbisyo," said Go.

As the typhoon exits the country, Go and his Malasakit Team immediately distributed food packs, shirts, basketballs, and volleyballs to the patients during their visit. Meanwhile, the hospital staff received fruits and balls as well.

Go also provided rice porridge or ‘goto’ to ensure patients and frontliners are kept warm and able to eat amid the bad weather. The senator’s Malasakit Team continues this feeding program especially near Malasakit Centers and for those who suffered in the aftermath of Typhoon Carina.

"Maliit na bagay lang po ito kumpara sa napagdaanan ninyo. Pero ito po ay masustansya at makakatulong sa inyo...ang importante po ay gumaling kayo agad sa inyong karamdaman," he said.

Go then thanked the hospital’s administration, including Dr. Gerardo “Gap” Legazpi, Dietary Division In-charger Ms. Emmie Lavilla, Director of Cancer Institute Dr. Rodney Dofitas, Deputy Director for Nursing Services Cecille Punzalan, and Malaskait Center Head Daisy Manlangit, among others, for their unending support and dedication to helping the Filipinos in need.

Go is the principal author and sponsor of Republic Act No. 11463, or the Malasakit Centers Act of 2019, which institutionalized the Malasakit Centers program. This one-stop shop aims to support underprivileged patients in reducing their hospital costs to the least possible amount.

According to DOH, there are already 166 Malasakit Centers nationwide including the one in PGH. Collectively, these Malasakit Centers have helped more or less ten million Filipinos. In the city, other Malasakit Centers are located at the Dr. Jose Fabella Memorial Hospital, Jose R. Reyes Memorial Medical Center, San Lazaro Hospital, and Tondo Medical Center.

Furthermore, Go advocated for the establishment of Super Health Centers across the country, including four in Manila City, to improve access to primary care, consultations, and early disease detection. Through the combined efforts of Go, fellow lawmakers, the DOH, led by Secretary Teodoro "Ted" Herbosa, and local government units, over 700 Super Health Centers have been funded nationwide.

“Patuloy kaming magseserbisyo sa inyo dahil bisyo ko ang magserbisyo at ako ay naniniwala na ang serbisyo sa tao ay serbisyo ‘yan sa Panginoon, serbisyo ‘yan kay Allah,” ended Go, known as Mr. Malasakit for his compassionate brand of service.

On the same day, Go aided more Typhoon Carina victims in Barangay 519 Zone 51 in the city and assisted another typhoon affected community in Pasig City. He also attended the League of Local Planning and Development Coordinators of the Philipines Inc. oath-taking ceremony.