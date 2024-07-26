Blossoming legacy

Shang Properties Inc., marks its inaugural venture into Cebu with a groundbreaking ceremony for its new residential development project Shang Bauhinia Residences.

“Shang Bauhinia Residences marks a pivotal moment for Shang Properties as we enter the Cebu market. This project represents the culmination of our extensive experience in crafting exceptional living spaces, infused with the unparalleled Shang Properties standard of luxury and service. We are confident that Shang Bauhinia Residences will not only redefine Cebu’s residential landscape but will also provide an exceptional living experience that embodies the true Shang lifestyle,” Wolfgang Krueger, executive director at Shang Properties, said.

The project, a collaborative masterpiece with firms P&T Group and FM Architettura, is designed to cater to Cebuanos who seek a home that embodies luxury and exclusivity. Nestled in Bauhinia Drive neighborhood and mere minutes from Cebu IT Park, residents can enjoy serene living without compromising on accessibility to the city’s vibrant business and entertainment hubs.

Shang Bauhinia offers a range of curated units, from studio to three-bedroom layouts. Each unit is designed to provide extraordinary panoramic vistas of the city, overlooking the exclusive Cebu Country Club and nearby golf course. The amenities include an outdoor pool, workspace and fitness studio.

The main tower floors feature Shang Bauhinia Residences, providing full access to the expansive Shang Bauhinia Residences Podium amenities for residents’ work, relaxation, socializing and fitness needs. For those seeking a more exclusive experience, Shang Bauhinia Signature, located on the upper floors, offers larger living spaces and access to the exclusive Signature amenities such as a lounge private pool and fitness center — all accessible by a dedicated private elevator.