Blinken extends condolences to typhoon victims

United States Secretary of State Antony Blinken on Friday extended his condolences to the families of the victims of typhoon “Carina” that pummeled the Philippines’ capital region.

According to the US State Department, Blinken conveyed his message to Foreign Affairs Secretary Enrique Manalo during their brief call earlier in the morning ahead of his visit to Manila next week.

“Secretary Blinken further shared condolences for those in the Philippines who have died or been displaced as a result of typhoon Gaemi and recent monsoon-related flooding,” the statement read.

“The Secretary noted that the United States stands ready to provide assistance,” it added.

Latest data from the Philippine National Police said at least 21 people reportedly died due to the onslaught of typhoon Carina; 15 were injured while five were reportedly missing.

During the call, Blinken and Manalo also “reiterated the importance of the United States-Philippines Alliance and spoke about shared priorities both in the Indo-Pacific region and around the world.”

Blinken and Manalo are expected to meet in Manila on 29 July for the 2+2 ministerial dialogue with US Secretary of Defense Lloyd Austin and his counterpart, Philippine Secretary of National Defense Gilberto Teodoro Jr.

The US State Department previously said that the officials are set to reaffirm “our nations’ shared vision of a free and open Indo-Pacific region and support for international law.”

“They will discuss ways to deepen coordination on shared challenges, including in the South China Sea, and advance our bilateral economic agenda,” it said.

During their visit, the department said Blinken and Austin will also meet with President Ferdinand Marcos Jr. to “explore additional ways to capitalize on the unprecedented momentum in the United States-Philippines alliance.”