Benguet dam gates opened

BAGUIO CITY— The provincial government of Benguet announced that the gates of two large dams in Benguet were opened as rising water levels threatened to overflow the reservoirs.

The move came after days of heavy rain brought by typhoon “Carina.”

As of 8 a.m. Friday, the water level at Ambuklao Dam was at 751.40 meters, nearing its maximum of 752 meters, according to the Department of Science and Technology.

Meantime, Binga Dam’s level was at 572.62 meters, close to its 575-meter limit.

Although Carina has left the country, the southwest monsoon continues to bring rain, prompting concerns about further rises.

Residents near the Agno River, particularly in Itogon town, were warned of possible flooding as six gates at Ambuklao Dam were opened by 6 meters.