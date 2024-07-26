BARMM housing breaks ground

ZAMBOANGA CITY — The Bangsamoro government broke ground Wednesday on 100 new housing units for residents of two towns in the Special Geographic Area.

The Ministry of Human Settlements and Development will build 50 units each in Barangay Pedtad, Old Kaabakan and Batulawan, Malidegao.

The P40-million project in Pedtad is funded by the 2022 Special Development Fund, while the P38 million project in Batulawan comes from the 2024 General Appropriation Act, said Esmael Ebrahim, director general of the ministry.

Each housing unit will have a 120-square-meter lot, three bedrooms, a kitchen, dining area, living room, bathroom, porch, and service area.

“In BARMM, more than 300,000 families have no permanent housing hence we’re doing our best to address the situation gradually,” Ebrahim said.

He added that the resettlement project is free of charge and includes a land title.

“The beneficiaries will receive a lot, house, and the land title for free,” Ebrahim said.

Hamzah Salik, MHSD-SGA provincial director, urged beneficiaries to take care of the housing units.

“We can affirm our commitment to the things entrusted to us by taking care of it,” Salik said.