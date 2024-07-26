Al-Barka town now ASG-free

ZAMBOANGA CITY — The military on Friday disclosed that Al-Barka town in Basilan province has been declared free of Abu Sayyaf Group influence.

The declaration, a culmination of efforts by the military, police and local government, marks a significant step toward peace and stability in the long-troubled region.

According to Brig. Gen. Alvin V. Luzon, commander of the 101st Infantry Brigade, it is a pivotal moment for Basilan.

“The cooperation between security forces and the community has been instrumental in achieving this milestone,” Luzon said.