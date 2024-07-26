Abduction victim photo shown

July 26 2024)……NBI Director Jaime Santiago shows a photo of abduction victim Gloria Razon Ortega during a press conference at the NBI Headquarters in Quezon City on Friday, July 26, 2024. On June 10, 2024, the two suspects allegedly abducted a woman and killed her son during a robbery in Barangay Baesa, Quezon City, and were apprehended as part of an NBI manhunt. The remains of the woman victim were identified using DNA testing and discovered in a ravine in Sta. Cruz, Bay, Laguna…….Photo/Analy Labor ANALY LABOR