A place for life’s vibrant pursuits

With its central location and lush green surroundings, Meadowcrest combines the convenience of Manila’s bustling environment with the tranquility and space of Laguna’s natural landscape featuring lush tree canopies, scenic parks and dedicated parklets.

The outdoor living room theme embodies a quaint, cozy and charming environment that is intimate, safe and secure. At the heart of the neighborhood lies the village center, a bustling hub where residents can enjoy a variety of amenities and social spaces.

Hartwood Village emphasizes comfort and connection with just 110 prime lots. Designed to foster a close-knit community, it features intimate sub-neighborhood clusters, pedestrian-friendly streets and lush green spaces. The development integrates a living street concept for ease of mobility, 24-hour security and ample parks.