A place for life’s vibrant pursuits

The compact yet comprehensive neighborhood district of Meadowcrest, developed by Federal Land under Federal Land Communities, is envisioned as a charming new locale designed to cater to life’s diverse and vibrant pursuits.
Located near CALAX and SLEX, Meadowcrest ensures unmatched accessibility to key destinations. This master-planned community also has access to De La Salle University – Laguna Campus and Mapúa Malayan Colleges Laguna. Residents can enjoy diverse shopping options at Landmark Grocery, S&R Membership Shopping Nuvali, Vista Mall and Solenad, and unwind at Sta. Elena Golf & Country Club.
With its central location and lush green surroundings, Meadowcrest combines the convenience of Manila’s bustling environment with the tranquility and space of Laguna’s natural landscape featuring lush tree canopies, scenic parks and dedicated parklets.
The outdoor living room theme embodies a quaint, cozy and charming environment that is intimate, safe and secure. At the heart of the neighborhood lies the village center, a bustling hub where residents can enjoy a variety of amenities and social spaces.
Hartwood Village emphasizes comfort and connection with just 110 prime lots. Designed to foster a close-knit community, it features intimate sub-neighborhood clusters, pedestrian-friendly streets and lush green spaces. The development integrates a living street concept for ease of mobility, 24-hour security and ample parks.
To mark its public debut, Meadowcrest invited everyone to discover the charming lifestyle it offers and its innovative 15-minute urban planning concept with the Meadowcrest backyard adventure. The event, which took place on 21 July, served as an “estate open house,” allowing people to experience what it’s like to live in Meadowcrest firsthand. Attendees enjoyed a range of engaging activities right at their doorstep, including a pet-friendly run, a mini-obstacle course with rope climbing, Over Under Through, and Balance Beam challenges, live music, and delicious food.
The newly inaugurated Hartwood Village Visitor Center is open to the public this month. Explore the community’s unique features firsthand, drawing inspiration from the Danish concept of hygge. A preselling event will be held on 28 July at the Grand Hyatt Manila.