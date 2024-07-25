Waves of wonder lures Pinoy tourists

Filipino visitors to Taiwan has rapidly increased, reaching 350,487 in 2023, recovering to 70 percent of pre-pandemic levels.

Taiwan Tourism Administration (TTA) had indicated from January to March 2024, 116,906 visitors to Taiwan were from the Philippines, a 2.92 percent increase compared to the same period in 2019 (113,591 visitors).

The Philippines is now Taiwan’s second-largest source of visitors from Southeast Asia and fifth globally.

To continue attracting Filipino tourists, Taiwan’s Ministry of Foreign Affairs announced the extension of 14-day visa-free entry until 31 July 2025.

In 2024, Taiwan ranked second in Airbnb’s list of countries with a significant increase in searches and was also named the second most-loved country in Asia by the international financial website Insider Monkey.

A visit to Taiwan promises Filipino travelers unforgettable memories filled with happiness.

Dance, culture in one

Visitors can enjoy performances blending Taiwan’s traditional “Jia Jiang” (Infernal Generals) culture with street dance, bubble tea tasting, and engage in activities such as rush weaving, screen printing, painting traditional silk fans, and making Taiwanese lanterns. With 14-day visa-free entry to Taiwan, visitors can also join the “Taiwan the Lucky Land” lottery for a chance to win 5,000 New Taiwan dollars.

TTA has organized a delegation of 48 representatives from 27 units, including local governments, associations, travel agencies and theme parks operators, to participate in the Travel Madness Expo. The Taiwan Pavilion, themed around the globally popular bubble tea, is designed as a giant bubble tea cup featuring urban landmarks, flowers, bike paths and other natural landscapes. The pavilion also promotes 2024 Taichung International Flower Carpet Festival and eco-friendly tourism with Alishan National Scenic Area’s “Railway Tourism”, allowing Filipino visitors to experience the charm of railway travel.

To enhance the Taiwan-Philippines tourism industry platform, the delegation will hold Taiwan Tourism Workshop events on 16 July at the Radisson Blu Hotel in Cebu and on 17 July at the SMX Convention Center in the third largest city, Davao.

Travel agencies, airlines and mainstream media from both Taiwan and the Philippines are invited to participate in business discussions.

The Tourism Division in Thailand and related Taiwanese tourism companies will introduce Taiwan’s latest tourism resources and various incentive programs from various perspectives.