Vigan elementary students receive gadgets

VIGAN CITY, Ilocos Sur — In the wake of Typhoon Carina’s impact on various parts of the country, members of Crusader’s Academy Class 72 generously donated gadgets on Thursday in support of Brigada Eskwela at Salindeg, Pong-ol, Barraca Elementary School located in Salindeg, Vigan City.

Brigada Eskwela, a nationwide initiative focused on preparing public schools for the upcoming classes, involves activities such as cleaning, repairing, repainting, and beautifying school facilities to create a conducive learning environment, explained school principal Azenith Ayunon-Ramos, who warmly welcomed and thanked the group led by Engr. Gregorio S. Que.

Political figure and presidential adviser, former Governor Luis “Chavit” Singson, and Mayor Daniel Laño of Sugpon town commended the members of Crusader’s Academy Class 72 for their initiatives, noting their success in various careers and businesses that have elevated them to esteemed positions.

Members of Crusader’s Academy Class 72 paid a courtesy visit to Governor Chavit at his coastal mansion in Sulvec, a renowned tourist destination celebrated for its distinctive design and environment.

After 52 years since their graduation from Crusader’s Academy in Binondo, Manila, the Class of 1972 held their historic and first-ever reunion to reminisce about their high school days.

Today, each member has established successful careers in fields such as medicine, engineering, and accountancy, with some residing and working abroad.

The momentous reunion was organized by Engr. Que, who coordinated the gathering following a recent meeting with Dr. Peter Li Tan, Manuel Y. Francisco Chan, and other classmates in Taipei City, Taiwan.

They dubbed their 11-day reunion trip as the “Dream Vacation,” themed “Let it be ‘72 Come Together Wandering in 2024.” Their itinerary included visits to iconic places like Solaire Hotel, Baguio City, Camp John Hay, The Manor Hotel, Mansion Wright Park, and Mines View Park, where they danced in Igorot costume. They also enjoyed activities such as boating and biking at Burnham Park and exploring the Igorot Stone Kingdom.