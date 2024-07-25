Unused P83-M gear gets Cebu hospital in trouble

The Commission on Audit (CoA), in its 2023 Audit Report, flagged Cebu City Medical Center (CCMC) for retaining over P83 million worth of unused medical equipment purchased four years ago, now out of warranty.

CoA noted that the city government failed to assess the operational functionality of the equipment, which also suffered exposure to natural elements.

“This situation compounds the ongoing denial of the public’s access to fully functional and essential hospital equipment,” CoA remarked.

During an onsite inspection on 14 March 2024, CoA found 46 units of high-value medical equipment procured and delivered between 2020 and 2021 left unused. These include critical items such as a delivery room light, anesthesia machine, infant incubator, harmonic instrument set, digital radio fluoroscopy system, dental X-ray machine, autoclave machine, patient mobility lifter, among others.

Attempts by the DAILY TRIBUNE to interview CCMC Medical Director Dr. Peter Mancao have so far been unanswered.

CoA previously noted the equipment’s non-use in its 2021 Audit Report and accepted the Department of Engineering and Public Works’ (DEPW) explanation that installation was deferred until adjustments to building construction were completed.

In a document dated 30 April 2024, CCMC and DEPW explained that the equipment purchases in 2020 and 2021 were based on an expectation that civil works at the hospital would conclude within a few years. However, the CCMC building remains unfinished even eight years after construction began.

Under the direction of the City Mayor, CCMC and DEPW stated they worked expediently to install most medical equipment, except for the P2.9-million Autoclave. They assured CoA of ongoing coordination with suppliers to maintain warranty coverage for the equipment.

The delayed completion of civil works contrasts with Presidential Decree 1445, Section 2, which mandates the efficient management and safeguarding of government resources against loss or misuse, including adherence to laws and regulations.