UN Urges Action Amidst Record-Breaking Heatwave: A Global Call for Immediate Measures

In a stark call to action, United Nations Secretary-General Antonio Guterres has highlighted the critical need for global responses to the extreme heat gripping the planet. Following the recent record-setting day of global temperatures, Guterres declared, "Extreme heat is the new abnormal," urging nations to confront the escalating crisis fueled by climate change.

This year has already seen unprecedented heatwaves causing severe impacts, including the deaths of 1,300 hajj pilgrims, school closures affecting 80 million children, and a significant rise in hospitalizations and fatalities in the Sahel.

The UN's appeal comes after a series of consecutive hottest days ever recorded, as confirmed by the European Union's Copernicus Climate Change Service. Since June 2023, every month has marked a new high in global temperatures. Guterres stressed the urgency of not only reducing fossil fuel emissions but also enhancing protections for the most vulnerable—such as the elderly, children, and outdoor workers.

According to the International Labour Organization, over 70 percent of the global workforce, or 2.4 billion people, are now at high risk from extreme heat, with Africa and the Arab States bearing the brunt of this crisis.

The UN's recommendations include improving heatwave warning systems, expanding passive cooling techniques, and strengthening urban design to mitigate the effects of extreme temperatures. Guterres emphasized that while the UN can coordinate and offer support, significant action must come from individual countries.

Addressing the broader implications of this crisis, he noted that extreme heat exacerbates inequality and food insecurity, pushing more people into poverty. The call to action marks the first time the UN has issued a global directive specifically targeting the heat crisis, signaling the severity and urgency of the situation.

