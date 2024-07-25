Typhoon Carina wreaks havoc in Pampanga, displacing 120,000 individuals

CITY OF SAN FERNANDO, Pampanga — Typhoon Carina has caused widespread flooding in Pampanga, affecting all 19 towns and three cities, and displacing more than 120,000 individuals across 96 villages, according to reports from the Provincial Disaster Risk Reduction and Management Office (PDRRMO).

The PDRRMO stated that the number of displaced families or individuals could be even higher as reports from various areas continue to come in.

The province is divided into three parts:

▪️Western portion: Includes the municipalities of Porac and Floridablanca, the component city of Mabalacat, and the highly urbanized city of Angeles.

▪️Central part: Consists of the municipalities of Magalang, Arayat, Mexico, Santa Ana, Bacolor, Santa Rita, Guagua, Lubao, Sasmuan, and the component city of San Fernando.

▪️Eastern half: Composed of the municipalities of Candaba, San Luis, Santo Tomas, San Simon, Minalin, Apalit, Macabebe, and Masantol.

The areas most severely affected by flooding include the towns of Apalit, Bacolor, Lubao, Candaba, Macabebe, Masantol, Mexico, Minalin, Sasmuan, Sto. Tomas, and this capital city, which experienced flooding ranging from 3 to 5 feet. As of 3:00 p.m yesterday, 17 families comprising 77 individuals have been relocated to designated evacuation centers, the disaster office said.

Meanwhile, President Ferdinand Marcos Jr., DSWD Secretary Rex Gatchalian, and Pampanga Governor Dennis “Delta” Pineda have provided much-needed assistance to residents affected by the flooding in Sasmuan and Macabebe, Pampanga.

Governor Pineda, along with Special Assistant to the Governor and PDRRM Chief Angelina Blanco, Acting PSWDO Fe Manarang, and personnel from the PDRRMO, PSWDO, and GSO, distributed food packs to 9,095 families affected by the flooding in the coastal barangays of Macabebe (5,615 families) and Sasmuan (3,480 families) on Wednesdy, 24 July.

The PDRRMO, led by the governor, in collaboration with the DSWD, has also distributed relief supplies to four villages in the coastal town of Minalin.

Governor Pineda urged flood-affected residents to remain vigilant and be prepared for potential forced evacuations. He emphasized the importance of staying informed about weather updates and following instructions from local authorities.

"We are closely monitoring the situation and will continue to provide assistance to those in need," Governor Pineda said. "Our priority is the safety and well-being of all Pampanga residents."