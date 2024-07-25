Two ‘Hells’

There’s hell on earth. That’s how a passenger on a Ryanair flight from Agadir, Morocco to London, England described the disruption on board that forced the pilot to make an emergency landing in Marrakech.

After takeoff, a male passenger asked a woman to swap seats with him. The woman, who was seated beside her daughter, refused. When the man became abusive, the woman’s husband confronted him, fists flew and a brawl erupted as their respective families joined the fray.

“It was like the flight from hell. And it all escalated from that one passenger wanting to change seats,” the unnamed passenger told Arab News reports.

The crew could not pacify the fighting groups and the plane was diverted to Marrakech, where police removed the disruptive passengers.

Meanwhile, a museum at the Haw Par Villa theme park in Singapore is attracting visitors for its novelty.

It’s only there one can see “gory grottos with demons impaling sinners on stakes and people drowning in a pool of blood,” Agence France-Presse reports.

Inside the sprawling park are more than 1,000 statues and dioramas showcasing various religious views on the afterlife.

Savita Kashyap, executive director of Journeys which manages the park, said word about the museum went around after it hosted rave parties and private events.

“After they came here (for the parties) they fell in love with the quirky, eccentric park, with these cool sculptures. Fell in love with them and they keep doing repeat visits,” said Kashyap, according to AFP.

The gory scenes are part of the Hell’s Museum’s 10 Courts of Hell that depict punishments for earthly sins.

The exhibit’s Court 2 shows the corrupt being frozen in ice, while in Court 7 rapists are thrown in boiling oil.